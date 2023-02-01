WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 2, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lubbock TX 119 PM CST Wed Feb 1 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...A wintry mix, with additional ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...The South Plains, portions of the Rolling Plains and the far southeast Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. ...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Significant icing. Additional ice accumulations between one tenth and two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Dickens, Kent, King, and Stonewall Counties. * IMPACTS...Significant ice accumulation on power lines and tree limbs may cause widespread and long-lasting power outages. Difficult travel conditions are possible. Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather