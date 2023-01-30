WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 2, 2023 _____ WINTER STORM WATCH URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Lubbock TX 159 PM CST Mon Jan 30 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 10 AM CST TUESDAY... ...WINTER STORM WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, freezing drizzle expected. A light glazing of ice is expected on sidewalks and roadways. For the Winter Storm Watch, significant icing possible. Total ice accumulations around one quarter of an inch are possible. * WHERE...Dickens, Garza, Kent, King, and Stonewall Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 1 AM to 10 AM CST Tuesday. For the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Ice accumulation on power lines and tree limbs may cause some power outages. Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday and Wednesday morning commutes. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for Texas from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visit drivetexas.org Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution. Leave plenty of room between you and the motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially cautious on hills or when making turns. * WHAT...A light glazing of ice is expected on sidewalks and roadways. * WHERE...The far southern Texas Panhandle, South Plains, and northern Rolling Plains. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 10 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather