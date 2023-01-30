WFO LUBBOCK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 30, 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

227 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, a light glazing of ice is

expected on sidewalks and roadways. For the Winter Storm Watch,

significant icing possible. Total ice accumulations around one

quarter of an inch are possible.

* WHERE...Dickens, Garza, Kent, King, and Stonewall Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon CST today. For

the Winter Storm Watch, from Tuesday morning through Wednesday

morning.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Monday morning commutes. Roads, and

especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and

hazardous. Ice accumulation on power lines and tree limbs may

cause some power outages Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for

locations under the Winter Storm Watch.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for Texas from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visit

drivetexas.org

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Persons should delay all travel if possible from Monday evening for

the duration of the storm. If travel is absolutely necessary, drive

with extreme caution. Leave plenty of room between you and the

motorist ahead of you, and allow extra time to reach your

destination. Avoid sudden braking or acceleration, and be especially

cautious on hills or when making turns.

* WHAT...A light glazing of ice is expected on sidewalks and

roadways.

* WHERE...Portions of South Plains, Rolling Plains, and the southern

Panhandle of Texas.

* WHEN...Until Noon CST today.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHERE...Hale and Swisher Counties.

