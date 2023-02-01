WFO HOUSTON\/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, February 1, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Houston\/Galveston TX 1012 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulations around or less than one-eighth of an inch. * WHERE...Walker, Grimes, Colorado, Austin, Waller and Houston Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most significant icing can be expected in the northern and western portions of the impacted counties. Icing will decrease significantly to the south and east, to where the southern and easternmost portions of these counties are not likely to see any ice accumulation at all. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Significant icing. Ice accumulations of one-eighth inch to as high as one-third inch in northwestern Burleson County. * WHERE...Madison, Burleson, Brazos and Washington Counties. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice in the most heavily impacted locations. Travel could be very difficult across the warning area. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The most significant icing can be expected in the northern and western portions of the impacted counties. Icing will decrease across these counties to the south and east. The Warning may be downgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory late this morning or early this afternoon. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather