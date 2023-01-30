WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 31, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

826 AM CST Mon Jan 30 2023

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas...

Menard Creek near Rye affecting Polk, Hardin and Liberty Counties.

For the Menard Creek...including Rye...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 830 PM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Menard Creek near Rye.

* WHEN...Until early tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins as water

escapes the main channel in the vicinity of the gage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 7:15 AM CST Monday the stage was 21.5 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 7:15 AM CST Monday was 21.8 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 11.5 feet

Saturday morning.

- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

21.5 feet on 11/01/2009.

Fld Observed Forecasts (6 am CST)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu

Menard Creek

Rye 20.0 21.5 Mon 7 am CST 19.4 16.1 12.9

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING...

* WHERE...San Bernard River Near East Bernard.

* WHEN...Until this evening.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins in the

vicinity of the gage with minor roads along the river inundated.

Backwater flooding up Britt Branch and Bratcher Slough begins.

- At 8:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 17.0 feet.

ending at 8:00 AM CST Monday was 17.1 feet.

this afternoon and continue falling to 14.0 feet Saturday

morning.

- Flood stage is 17.0 feet.

17.0 feet on 02/22/2017.

Fld Observed Forecasts (6 am CST)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu

San Bernard River

East Bernard 17.0 17.0 Mon 8 am CST 16.8 16.4 15.7

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHERE...Peach Creek at Splendora.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding continues as a

residential yard on the upstream left bank begins to take on water

and Goodson Road beginsto take on water.

- At 8:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 16.0 feet.

ending at 8:00 AM CST Monday was 16.1 feet.

early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 7.3 feet

- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.

16.0 feet on 11/18/2004.

Fld Observed Forecasts (9 am CST)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu

Peach Creek

Splendora 14.0 16.0 Mon 8 am CST 14.3 11.3 9.1

