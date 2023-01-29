WFO HOUSTON/GALVESTON Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 31, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

523 PM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

...The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston TX has issued a

Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas...

Peach Creek at Splendora affecting Harris and Montgomery Counties.

For the Peach Creek...including Splendora...Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 530 AM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Peach Creek at Splendora.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins. Creekwood

Drive begins to take on water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 5:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 13.6 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage

this evening to a crest of 14.8 feet late tonight. It will

then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening.

- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

14.8 feet on 03/12/2012.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed

Peach Creek

Splendora 14.0 13.6 Sun 5 pm CST 14.0 12.5 9.6

