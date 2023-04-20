WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 20, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 708 PM CDT Thu Apr 20 2023 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHERN VAN ZANDT COUNTY... At 708 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of Canton, moving east at 25 mph. The tornado warning in Van Zandt county remains in effect. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Canton, Van, Edom, Redland, Ben Wheeler, Primrose, Pruitt, Jackson, Tundra, Martins Mill, Colfax and Oakland. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR WESTERN WILLIAMSON...NORTHWESTERN TRAVIS AND SOUTH CENTRAL BURNET COUNTIES... At 707 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Jarrell to Georgetown Dam to 6 miles west of Leander to near Smithwick, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Public. The public reported ping pong ball size hail between Georgetown and Liberty Hill at 703 PM CDT. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Austin, Round Rock, Cedar Park, Georgetown, Pflugerville, Taylor, Anderson Mill, Serenada, Windemere, Leander, Hutto, Lago Vista, Hudson Bend, Liberty Hill, Jarrell, Weir, Georgetown Dam, Sun City, Mansfield Dam and Smithwick. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. ...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN VAN ZANDT COUNTY... At 709 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Van, or 12 miles southeast of Canton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near... Edom around 720 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Redland, Ben Wheeler, Primrose and Colfax. TAKE COVER NOW! If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter now! Get to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows. ...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL SMITH COUNTY... At 709 PM CDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Tyler, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. At 705 PM CDT, damage was reported by spotters near Tyler Junior College and a tornado near UT Health Hospital. Tyler and New Chapel Hill. To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Burleson County in southeastern Texas... Brazos County in southeastern Texas... Northwestern Washington County in southeastern Texas... * Until 815 PM CDT. * At 710 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Wixon Valley to 7 miles northwest of Caldwell to near Thorndale, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... College Station, Bryan, Caldwell, Somerville, Snook, Kurten, Wixon Valley, Millican, Lake Somerville Dam, Lake Somerville State Park Trailway, Kyle Field, Bryan Utilities Lake, Lyons, Deanville, Independence, Chriesman and Wellborn. FOR CENTRAL BEXAR AND SOUTH CENTRAL COMAL COUNTIES... At 710 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over San Antonio, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. San Antonio, Schertz, Universal City, Live Oak, Selma, San Antonio Int Airport, Stinson Municipal Airport, Randolph AFB, Leon Valley, Helotes, Kirby, Alamo Heights, Windcrest, Terrell Hills, Garden Ridge, Shavano Park, Hollywood Park, Cross Mountain, Olmos Park and St. Hedwig. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Blanco, northeastern Gillespie and south central Llano Counties through 800 PM CDT... At 711 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Crabapple, or 9 miles north of Fredericksburg, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Eckert, Crabapple, Willow City and Blowout. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central Texas. LAT...LON 3030 9887 3043 9893 3060 9853 3042 9842 TIME...MOT...LOC 0011Z 247DEG 27KT 3040 9884 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH