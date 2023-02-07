WFO DALLAS \/ FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 9, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING URGENT - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED Flood Warning National Weather Service Fort Worth TX 239 PM CST Tue Feb 7 2023 ...The National Weather Service in Fort Worth TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas... Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville affecting Hunt County. South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan affecting Kaufman, Hunt and Rockwall Counties. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov\/fwd. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING TO THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning to Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Moderate out of bank flooding will occur. A few rural roads closures will be needed along the river reach. Moderate flooding will occur along the river through Greenville. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:45 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 5.7 feet. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 16.5 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday morning. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING TO EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON... * WHERE...South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning to early Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Minor out of bank flooding will occur. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. late tomorrow morning to a crest of 15.5 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather