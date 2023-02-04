WFO DALLAS / FT. WORTH Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, February 4, 2023

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Fort Worth TX

957 AM CST Sat Feb 4 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 10 AM CST THIS MORNING...

The Dense Fog Advisory will be allowed to expire on time at 10 AM

with visibility quickly improving across the area. Continue to

use extra caution on roadways until all remaining fog clears out

later this morning.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather