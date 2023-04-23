WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 23, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

1011 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN SAN PATRICIO...

SOUTHEASTERN LIVE OAK AND SOUTH CENTRAL BEE COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT

1015 AM CDT...

The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe

limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning will

be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still

possible with these thunderstorms.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 PM CDT for

south central Texas.

