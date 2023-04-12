WFO CORPUS CHRISTI Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 14, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

238 PM CDT Wed Apr 12 2023

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas...

Guadalupe River Near Bloomington affecting Refugio, Calhoun and

Victoria Counties.

For the Guadalupe River...including Bloomington...Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/crp.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Guadalupe River Near Bloomington.

* WHEN...Until early Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding occurs, with the

river reaching well into the flood plain. Any oil tank batteries,

pump jacks, and secondary roads near the river may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 2:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 23.3 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 2:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 24.2 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage

late tomorrow morning and continue falling to 9.9 feet early

Monday afternoon.

- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

23.3 feet on 07/09/2010.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts:

Fld Observed Forecasts (4 pm)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon

Guadalupe River

Bloomington 20.0 23.3 Wed 2 pm 18.8 15.0 12.6 10.9 9.9

