FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

848 PM CDT Sat Apr 8 2023

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas...

San Antonio River At Goliad affecting Victoria, Calhoun, Refugio

and Goliad Counties.

For the San Antonio River...including Goliad...Minor flooding is

forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...San Antonio River At Goliad.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, Moderate lowland flooding occurs, covering

much of camping area at Goliad State Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 8:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 25.1 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 8:00 PM CDT Saturday was 25.1 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 28.5

feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage

late Monday morning.

- Flood stage is 25.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

28.5 feet on 10/18/1994.

Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts:

Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu

San Antonio River

Goliad 25.0 25.1 Sat 8 pm 28.5 20.1 8.9 6.5 5.7

