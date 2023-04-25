WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 25, 2023

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

1254 PM CDT Tue Apr 25 2023

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of Deep South Texas, including the following

county, Cameron.

* WHEN...Until 245 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1254 PM CDT, emergency management reported heavy rain in

the advisory area. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to

begin shortly. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen.

- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected

over the area. This additional rain will result in minor

flooding.

- Some locations that will experience flooding include...

Harlingen, San Benito, Santa Rosa, Rancho Viejo, Rio Hondo,

Palm Valley, La Paloma, Rangerville, Olmito, Cameron Park,

Downtown Brownsville, Southmost, Brownsville, Primera,

Combes, Lincoln Park, San Benito Fire Department Station One,

Landrum Park, Miller Jordan Middle School and San Benito City

Hall.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

