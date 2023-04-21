WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 21, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... South central Hidalgo County in Deep South Texas... * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 456 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge, or 11 miles southwest of Progreso, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include... Pharr, San Juan, Alamo, South McAllen, Rio Grande Regional Hospital, Austin Middle School, South Pharr Elementary School, Buckner Elementary School, P S J A High School and Pharr Memorial Library. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 158 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS CANCELS 5 COUNTIES IN DEEP SOUTH TEXAS BROOKS JIM HOGG KENEDY STARR ZAPATA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF FALFURRIAS, HEBBRONVILLE, RIO GRANDE CITY, ROMA, SARITA, AND ZAPATA. SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 158 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES CAMERON HIDALGO WILLACY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BROWNSVILLE, EDINBURG, HARLINGEN, MCALLEN, MISSION, PHARR, RAYMONDVILLE, AND WESLACO. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather