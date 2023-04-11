WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 11, 2023 _____ COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT Coastal Hazard Message National Weather Service Brownsville TX 734 AM CDT Tue Apr 11 2023 ...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive through flooded roadways. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather