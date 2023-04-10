WFO BROWNSVILLE Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, April 10, 2023

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

145 PM CDT Mon Apr 10 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Zapata County

through 215 PM CDT...

At 144 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles north of Zapata County Airport, or 11 miles northwest of

Bustamante, moving southeast at 25 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Zapata, San Ygnacio, Bustamante, Medina, Zapata High School, Zapata

County Fire Department, Escobas, Zapata Middle School, Siesta Shores

and Zapata County Public Library.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 2709 9943 2710 9944 2713 9943 2723 9929

2720 9896 2689 9896 2682 9926 2686 9928

2687 9932 2688 9933 2692 9932 2694 9939

2696 9939 2698 9938 2702 9942 2701 9943

2702 9945 2706 9945

TIME...MOT...LOC 1844Z 309DEG 21KT 2710 9926

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather