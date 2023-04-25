WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 25, 2023

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Caldwell County in south central Texas...

Northern Gonzales County in south central Texas...

* Until 600 PM CDT.

* At 503 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles southwest

of Palmeto State Park, or 10 miles south of Luling, moving

northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Gonzales, Luling, Waelder, Palmeto State Park, Delhi, Oak Forest,

Newtonville, Belmont, Cost, McNeil, Thompsonville, Ottine, Bebe,

Monthalia and Interstate 10.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather