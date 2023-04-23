WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 23, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 550 AM CDT Sun Apr 23 2023 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of eastern Medina, southeastern Bandera, northwestern Atascosa and western Bexar Counties through 630 AM CDT... At 550 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Quihi, or 8 miles northwest of Castroville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... San Antonio, Hondo, Castroville, Leon Valley, Helotes, Shavano Park, Cross Mountain, Lytle, Somerset, Natalia, Lacoste, Noonan, The Dominion, Quihi, Dunlay, Mico, Government Canyon State Natural Area, Pearson, Sea World and Bader. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 PM CDT for south central Texas. LAT...LON 2927 9920 2963 9915 2970 9849 2914 9857 TIME...MOT...LOC 1050Z 266DEG 34KT 2940 9900 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather