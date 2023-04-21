WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 21, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

149 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 AM CDT

FOR CENTRAL KARNES...CENTRAL ATASCOSA...WILSON AND SOUTHEASTERN BEXAR

COUNTIES...

At 149 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from 7 miles northeast of Sutherland Springs to Jourdanton,

moving southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Pleasanton, Floresville, Jourdanton, Poteet, Poth, Stockdale,

Campbellton, Kosciusko, Nixon, St. Hedwig, Elmendorf, La Vernia,

Falls City, Pandora, Calaveras Lake, Gillett, Cestohowa, Sutherland

Springs, Leming and Sandy Oaks.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN GONZALES COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned

area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for

south central Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 AM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN DEWITT AND LAVACA COUNTIES...

At 151 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Muldoon to Yoakum to Cheapside, moving east at 35

mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 70 mph wind gusts.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to

mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Cuero, Yoakum, Hallettsville, Shiner, Moulton, Sublime, Ezzell,

Hochheim, Speaks, Westhoff, Thomaston, Komensky, Worthing, Henkhaus,

Edgar, Terryville, Vienna, Koerth, Moravia and Breslau.

Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside

should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from

windows.

Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading

killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to

be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

