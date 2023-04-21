WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 21, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX 102 AM CDT Fri Apr 21 2023 ...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL CALDWELL COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for south central Texas. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DEWITT...GONZALES AND NORTHWESTERN LAVACA COUNTIES... At 102 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles west of Waelder to near Gonzales to Nixon, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Cuero, Gonzales, Yoakum, Hallettsville, Shiner, Moulton, Nixon, Smiley, Cheapside, Hochheim, Westhoff, Komensky, Worthing, Leesville, Henkhaus, Edgar, Cost, Dilworth, Monthalia and Koerth. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Montgomery, southwestern San Jacinto and west central Liberty Counties through 130 AM CDT... At 102 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over northeastern Conroe, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Conroe, Cleveland, Willis, Panorama Village, Splendora, Cut And Shoot, Plum Grove and North Cleveland. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. southeastern Texas. LAT...LON 3027 9552 3032 9555 3043 9551 3045 9507 3021 9508 TIME...MOT...LOC 0602Z 270DEG 20KT 3034 9543 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 130 AM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MEDINA...NORTHWESTERN ATASCOSA AND SOUTHWESTERN BEXAR COUNTIES... At 104 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Somerset, or 12 miles east of Devine, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. San Antonio, Devine, Poteet, Castroville, Lytle, Somerset, Natalia, Lacoste, Noonan, Pearson, Bigfoot, Von Ormy, Iuka, Mitchell Lake, Losoya, Macdona, Mangus Corner, Thelma, Amphion and Rossville. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather