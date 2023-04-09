WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 9, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

327 PM CDT Sun Apr 9 2023

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in

Texas...

Sandies Creek Near Westhoff affecting DeWitt County.

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for

the Sandies Creek Near Westhoff.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 3:00 PM CDT this afternoon the stage was 20.8 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to continue slowly dropping

within action stage for the next few days.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Fld Observed Forecasts (4 pm CDT)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed

Sandies Creek

Westhoff 21.0 20.8 Sun 3 pm CDT 15.2 11.4 8.6

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Hall

County through 400 PM CDT...

At 329 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10

miles northwest of Northfield, or 11 miles east of Turkey, moving

east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Estelline.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Light accumulations of small hail will be possible. Consider moving

to a sturdy shelter until this storm passes.

LAT...LON 3458 10042 3432 10042 3431 10056 3432 10079

3450 10079

TIME...MOT...LOC 2029Z 269DEG 12KT 3442 10070

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern

Armstrong, northeastern Randall, Carson, west central Gray and

southern Potter Counties through 415 PM CDT...

At 330 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 9 miles south of Borger to 11 miles south of

Fritch to 14 miles north of Amarillo to 7 miles northeast of

Bushland. Movement was southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Nickel size hail.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Amarillo, Canyon, Panhandle, White Deer, Lake Tanglewood, Mescalero

Park, Bushland, Washburn, Timbercreek Canyon and Pantex.

Brief periods of heavy rainfall will also be possible with these

storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle

through flooded roadways.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3526 10213 3546 10184 3562 10130 3533 10097

3490 10192

TIME...MOT...LOC 2030Z 322DEG 14KT 3553 10139 3547 10162 3541 10179

3527 10198

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

