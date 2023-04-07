WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 8, 2023

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Austin/San Antonio TX

910 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas...

San Antonio River at Hwy 72 near Runge affecting Goliad and Karnes

Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening around 915 PM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...San Antonio River at Hwy 72 nr Runge.

* WHEN...Until late tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 27.0 feet, Minor flooding of farmland occurs in

lowest portions of the floodplain.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 1:15 AM CDT Friday the stage was 26.5 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 28.8

feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late

this afternoon.

- Flood stage is 27.0 feet.

- Flood History...No available flood history.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sat Sun Mon

San Antonio River

Hwy 72 nr Runge 27.0 26.5 Fri 1 am CDT 21.3 15.6 12.9

