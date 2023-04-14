WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 16, 2023 _____ FREEZE WATCH URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Amarillo TX 232 PM CDT Fri Apr 14 2023 ...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures between 28 and 32 degrees possible. * WHERE...All of the Oklahoma Panhandle and the northwestern two thirds of the Texas Panhandle. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Freezing temperatures as low as 32 degrees possible. * WHERE...Palo Duro Canyon State Park. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light winds could produce frost conditions with temperatures as warm as 36 degrees. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather