SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

458 PM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Texas,

eastern Cimarron, Randall, western Hansford, Potter, Moore, western

Armstrong, eastern Oldham, western Carson, western Hutchinson,

eastern Deaf Smith, Sherman, eastern Dallam and eastern Hartley

Counties through 530 PM CDT...

At 456 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms

capable of producing a landspout along a line extending from 6 miles

northwest of Texhoma to 4 miles southeast of Dumas to 4 miles

northeast of Bushland. Movement was northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. Isolated landspouts can't be

ruled out along the leading outflow boundary. Blowing dust

may reduce visibility below 1 mile at times.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds

could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured

objects.

Locations impacted include...

Amarillo, Hereford, Dumas, Canyon, Guymon, Stratford, Vega, Hartley,

Cactus, Fritch, Sunray, Goodwell, Lake Tanglewood, Channing, Keyes,

Sanford, Buffalo Lake, Bushland, Wayside and Boys Ranch.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3475 10249 3699 10231 3700 10141 3475 10152

TIME...MOT...LOC 2156Z 217DEG 36KT 3658 10186 3581 10191 3522 10200

LANDSPOUT...POSSIBLE

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

