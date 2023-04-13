WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 13, 2023 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Amarillo TX 434 PM CDT Thu Apr 13 2023 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Randall, eastern Oldham, Deaf Smith, Potter, Sherman, eastern Dallam, Moore and eastern Hartley Counties through 500 PM CDT... At 431 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a landspout along a line extending from 4 miles northeast of Stratford to 7 miles west of Masterson to 6 miles northwest of Umbarger. Movement was northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. Isolated landspouts can't be ruled out along the leading outflow boundary. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Amarillo, Hereford, Dumas, Canyon, Dalhart, Stratford, Vega, Hartley, Cactus, Sunray, Lake Tanglewood, Channing, Buffalo Lake, Bushland, Boys Ranch, Umbarger, Wildorado, Dawn, Four Way and Conlen. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3475 10239 3477 10274 3561 10260 3639 10258 3648 10168 3475 10179 TIME...MOT...LOC 2131Z 217DEG 36KT 3639 10204 3562 10210 3503 10218 LANDSPOUT...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather