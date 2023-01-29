WFO AMARILLO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 30, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Amarillo TX

810 PM CST Sun Jan 29 2023

Very cold air in place over the Panhandles tonight. Additionally,

there is a shallow moist layer just above the surface. This

moisture layer is about 3000 feet thick and has a chance release

some precipitation to the surface. The most favored areas would be

in the southeast Panhandles, however this moisture layer is across

the majority of the Panhandles. Given how cold the temperatures

are going to be, we should see just light snow grains, if we see

anything. There may be an isolated area that manages to stay just

warm enough that supercooled water droplets do not crystallize ,

and therefore it would fall as freezing drizzle. If this occurs it

would likely be late Monday morning and in the southwest, where

temperatures have a better chance to be warm enough. Little to no

snow accumulations are expected. This is expected to occur mainly

between 4 AM and noon on Monday.

