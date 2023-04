TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 23, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 164

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

450 AM CDT SUN APR 23 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 164 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 PM CDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ARANSAS ATASCOSA BEE

BEXAR BROOKS CALHOUN

CAMERON DEWITT DIMMIT

DUVAL FRIO GOLIAD

HIDALGO JIM HOGG JIM WELLS

KARNES KENEDY KLEBERG

LA SALLE LIVE OAK MAVERICK

MCMULLEN MEDINA NUECES

REFUGIO SAN PATRICIO STARR

UVALDE VICTORIA WEBB

WILLACY WILSON ZAPATA

ZAVALA

ATASCOSA BANDERA BEXAR

BLANCO CALDWELL COMAL

DIMMIT EDWARDS FRIO

GILLESPIE GUADALUPE HAYS

KENDALL KERR KINNEY

LA SALLE MCMULLEN MAVERICK

MEDINA REAL UVALDE

VAL VERDE WILSON ZAVALA

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 AM CDT

FOR SOUTH CENTRAL KINNEY AND NORTHWESTERN MAVERICK COUNTIES...

At 453 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles northeast of

Quemado, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to

roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Laughlin AFB Aux Field.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency.

They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in

Austin San Antonio.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

164 UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON WHICH REPLACES A PORTION OF

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 163. THE NEW WATCH IS VALID FOR THE

FOLLOWING AREAS

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ALLOW SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

163 TO EXPIRE AT 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING

IN TEXAS THIS ALLOWS TO EXPIRE 13 COUNTIES

BANDERA BLANCO CALDWELL

COMAL EDWARDS GILLESPIE

GUADALUPE HAYS KENDALL

KERR KINNEY REAL

VAL VERDE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BANDERA, BLANCO, BOERNE,

BRACKETTVILLE, DEL RIO, FREDERICKSBURG, KERRVILLE, LEAKEY,

LOCKHART, NEW BRAUNFELS, ROCKSPRINGS, SAN MARCOS, AND SEGUIN.

