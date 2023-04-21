TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 21, 2023 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 158 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 303 PM CDT FRI APR 21 2023 SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 158 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS TX . TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BROOKS CAMERON HIDALGO JIM HOGG KENEDY STARR WILLACY ZAPATA The National Weather Service in Brownsville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southern Jim Hogg County in Deep South Texas... Northeastern Starr County in Deep South Texas... Southwestern Brooks County in Deep South Texas... * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 304 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Agua Nueva, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Agua Nueva, La Gloria, La Reforma, San Isidro, San Rafael Ranch Airport, Santa Elena, Delmita, Diamond O Ranch Airport and Puesta Del Sol Airport. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Brownsville. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather