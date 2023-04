TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 21, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 158

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

235 PM CDT FRI APR 21 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 158 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

BROOKS CAMERON HIDALGO

JIM HOGG KENEDY STARR

WILLACY ZAPATA

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

158 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN DEEP SOUTH TEXAS

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BROWNSVILLE, EDINBURG, FALFURRIAS,

HARLINGEN, HEBBRONVILLE, MCALLEN, MISSION, PHARR, RAYMONDVILLE,

RIO GRANDE CITY, ROMA, SARITA, WESLACO, AND ZAPATA.

