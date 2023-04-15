TX Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 15, 2023

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WS 140

NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK

753 PM CDT SAT APR 15 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 140 REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT

FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

TX

. TEXAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ANGELINA CHEROKEE HARRISON

NACOGDOCHES PANOLA RUSK

SABINE SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southern San Jacinto County in southeastern Texas...

Northwestern Liberty County in southeastern Texas...

South central Polk County in southeastern Texas...

* Until 830 PM CDT.

* At 753 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Coldspring,

or 14 miles north of Cleveland, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Shepherd, Coldspring and Goodrich.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

ARANSAS AUSTIN BEE

BRAZORIA CALHOUN CHAMBERS

COLORADO DEWITT FAYETTE

FORT BEND GALVESTON GOLIAD

GONZALES GRIMES HARDIN

HARRIS HOUSTON JACKSON

JASPER JEFFERSON KARNES

LAVACA LIBERTY MADISON

MATAGORDA MONTGOMERY NEWTON

ORANGE POLK REFUGIO

SAN JACINTO TRINITY TYLER

VICTORIA WALKER WALLER

WASHINGTON WHARTON

The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a

Southeastern Atascosa County in south central Texas...

* Until 900 PM CDT.

* At 754 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Pleasanton,

moving southeast at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...

Christine around 820 PM CDT.

Campbellton around 850 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include

Coughran, McCoy and Peggy.

Large hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning

are occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is

one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder,

you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather