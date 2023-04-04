TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 3, 2023

_____

785 FPUS54 KSHV 040745

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

245 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023

TXZ096-041515-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

245 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Windy with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight.

Windy with lows around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs around 70. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. North winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

$$

TXZ108>111-041515-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

245 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe after midnight.

Windy with lows around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with

highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ112-041515-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

245 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Cooler.

Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ126-138-041515-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

245 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Cooler.

Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 50. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with highs around 60.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ137-041515-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

245 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Windy,

cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Cooler with lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ125-041515-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

245 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. North winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ124-041515-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

245 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Windy, cooler with

lows around 60. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Cooler. Less humid with

highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ136-041515-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

245 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely after

midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Windy, cooler. Less humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with lows around 50. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ149-041515-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

245 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Cooler.

Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ150-041515-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

245 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

morning. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Windy,

cooler. Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Cooler with highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ151-041515-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

245 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Windy, cooler.

Less humid with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ153-041515-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

245 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Windy with highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 60.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ152-041515-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

245 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

after midnight. Windy with lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Windy, cooler

with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after midnight. Cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 60.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around

60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Not as cool with highs around 70. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ165-041515-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

245 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Windy, cooler

with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with thunderstorms

likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

TXZ166-167-041515-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

245 AM CDT Tue Apr 4 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 AM CDT

WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the morning.

Some thunderstorms may be severe in the morning. Windy with highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely in the

evening, then showers after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall

possible after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Much cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around

60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather