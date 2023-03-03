TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 2, 2023

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

143 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely this morning. Windy,

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a slight

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning.

Showers likely. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

TXZ108>111-031515-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

143 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Windy

and much cooler with highs around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ112-031515-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

143 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Windy

and much cooler with highs around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ126-138-031515-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

143 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Windy,

cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

TXZ137-031515-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

143 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Windy,

cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

TXZ125-031515-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

143 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Windy

and much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Cooler with highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ124-031515-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

143 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then partly cloudy this afternoon. Windy and much cooler with

highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph, decreasing to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ136-031515-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

143 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Windy and much cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ149-031515-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

143 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ150-031515-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

143 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then partly cloudy this afternoon. Windy, cooler with highs in

the mid 60s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Cooler with highs around 70. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ151-031515-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

143 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Windy, cooler with

highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs

around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cooler with lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ153-031515-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

143 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Windy, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ152-031515-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

143 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Windy, cooler

with highs in the mid 60s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ165-031515-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

143 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and windy, cooler with highs in the upper

60s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ166-167-031515-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

143 AM CST Fri Mar 3 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Windy, cooler

with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows around 50.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

