TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Sunday, February 26, 2023

592 FPUS54 KSHV 270812

ZFPSHV

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

212 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

TXZ096-271615-

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

212 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms. More humid with highs in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, windy with highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Windy and much cooler with lows around 40. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ108>111-271615-

Franklin-Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg,

Daingerfield, Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

212 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ112-271615-

Cass-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

and Queen City

212 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers

after midnight. Windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ126-138-271615-

Marion-Harrison-

Including the cities of Jefferson and Marshall

212 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Windy and much cooler with lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ137-271615-

Gregg-

Including the city of Longview

212 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy and

much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ125-271615-

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

212 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Windy and much cooler with lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ124-271615-

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

212 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. More humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers after midnight. Windy and much cooler with lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy and

much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ136-271615-

Smith-

Including the city of Tyler

212 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. More humid with highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy and

much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ149-271615-

Cherokee-

Including the cities of Jacksonville and Rusk

212 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ150-271615-

Rusk-

Including the city of Henderson

212 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy and

much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ151-271615-

Panola-

Including the city of Carthage

212 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming sunny. Windy

with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Windy and

much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ153-271615-

Shelby-

Including the city of Center

212 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then sunny this afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ152-271615-

Nacogdoches-

Including the city of Nacogdoches

212 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this

morning, then sunny this afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper

70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing

to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs around 80.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

TXZ165-271615-

Angelina-

Including the city of Lufkin

212 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then sunny this afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows around 50.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Windy with highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TXZ166-167-271615-

San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of San Augustine, Hemphill, and Pineland

212 AM CST Mon Feb 27 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning,

then mostly sunny this afternoon. Windy with highs in the upper

70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool. More humid with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Windy with highs around 80. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Much cooler with highs around

60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

