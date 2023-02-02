TX Shreveport LA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Zone Forecast Product

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

306 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

Red River-

Including the cities of Clarksville and Bogata

306 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain with a chance of freezing rain this morning, then

rain showers likely this afternoon. Additional ice accumulation

less than one tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Franklin-

Including the city of Mount Vernon

306 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain with a chance of freezing rain this morning, then

rain showers likely this afternoon. Additional ice accumulation

less than one tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

Titus-Camp-Morris-

Including the cities of Mount Pleasant, Pittsburg, Daingerfield,

Lone Star, Naples, and Omaha

306 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Cass-Marion-

Including the cities of Atlanta, Linden, Hughes Springs,

Queen City, and Jefferson

306 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Wood-

Including the cities of Mineola, Winnsboro, Quitman, and Hawkins

306 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain with a chance of freezing rain this morning, then

rain showers likely this afternoon. Additional ice accumulation

less than one tenth of an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the

mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

Upshur-

Including the cities of Gilmer and Big Sandy

306 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper

20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Smith-Gregg-

Including the cities of Tyler and Longview

306 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Harrison-Panola-

Including the cities of Marshall and Carthage

306 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Cherokee-Rusk-

Including the cities of Jacksonville, Rusk, and Henderson

306 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain showers. Highs around 40. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

Nacogdoches-Angelina-

Including the cities of Nacogdoches and Lufkin

306 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then rain showers likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Highs

around 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

Shelby-San Augustine-Sabine-

Including the cities of Center, San Augustine, Hemphill,

and Pineland

306 AM CST Thu Feb 2 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then rain showers likely this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Highs

around 40. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the

evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

