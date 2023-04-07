TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 6, 2023 _____ 910 FPUS54 KSJT 070740 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 240 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023 TXZ127-072245- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 240 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ072-072245- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 240 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ140-072245- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 240 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ054-072245- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 240 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ169-072245- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 240 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ154-072245- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 240 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ098-072245- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 240 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ099-072245- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 240 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ049-072245- Fisher- Including the cities of Rotan and Roby 240 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ113-072245- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 240 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ114-072245- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 240 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ128-072245- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 240 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ064-072245- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 240 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then sunny with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ065-072245- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 240 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ066-072245- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 240 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ139-072245- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 240 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ071-072245- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 240 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ073-072245- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 240 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ155-072245- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 240 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023 .TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ076-072245- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 240 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ077-072245- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 240 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ168-072245- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 240 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ170-072245- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 240 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023 .TODAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ078-072245- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 240 AM CDT Fri Apr 7 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$