TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 1, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing

to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 20 to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest around 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing

to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around

60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid

80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph,

increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy

with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Windy with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy and not as cool with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph, increasing to 30 to 35 mph with gusts up

to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs

in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest

20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Very

windy with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph,

increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing

to 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy

with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows

in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs

around 70.

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy

with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

up to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 70. Chance of rain

30 percent.

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around

60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Breezy with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the mid 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming southwest 15 to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Windy and not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 90. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.

Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs around 90. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy, cooler with lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 15 to

25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 90s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 70.

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

349 AM CDT Sun Apr 2 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers. Not as cool with highs

around 70.

