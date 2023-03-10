TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 9, 2023 _____ 726 FPUS54 KSJT 100928 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 328 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 TXZ127-101030- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 328 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ072-101030- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 328 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to south 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ140-101030- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 328 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ054-101030- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 328 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ169-101030- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 328 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ154-101030- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 328 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ098-101030- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 328 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ099-101030- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 328 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ049-101030- Fisher- Including the cities of Rotan and Roby 328 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ113-101030- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 328 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ114-101030- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 328 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ128-101030- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 328 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ064-101030- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 328 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ065-101030- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 328 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ066-101030- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 328 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ139-101030- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 328 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ071-101030- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 328 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to south 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ073-101030- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 328 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, increasing to south 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ155-101030- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 328 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 70. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ076-101030- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 328 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning. Patchy fog this morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ077-101030- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 328 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ168-101030- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 328 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Temperature rising into the upper 50s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ TXZ170-101030- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 328 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to south 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ078-101030- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 328 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 20 percent. $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather