TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 8, 2023

097 FPUS54 KSJT 090933

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

333 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

TXZ127-100045-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

333 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ072-100045-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

333 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

and not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ140-100045-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

333 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ054-100045-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

333 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with

highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows

around 50. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ169-100045-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

333 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ154-100045-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

333 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ098-100045-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

333 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Areas of fog this morning. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ099-100045-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

333 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Areas of fog this morning. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ049-100045-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

333 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Areas of fog this morning. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows

around 50. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ113-100045-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

333 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning. Areas of fog this morning. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ114-100045-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

333 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the

upper 70s.

$$

TXZ128-100045-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

333 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Not as cool with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Breezy with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid

70s.

$$

TXZ064-100045-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

333 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ065-100045-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

333 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ066-100045-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

333 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ139-100045-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

333 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ071-100045-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

333 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ073-100045-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

333 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Breezy

and not as cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ155-100045-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

333 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ076-100045-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

333 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ077-100045-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

333 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ168-100045-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

333 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog this morning. A slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 70. East

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ170-100045-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

333 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ078-100045-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

333 AM CST Thu Mar 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

