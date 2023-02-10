TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 9, 2023 _____ 523 FPUS54 KSJT 100919 ZFPSJT Zone Forecast Product for Texas National Weather Service San Angelo TX 319 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 TXZ127-110030- Taylor- Including the city of Abilene 319 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ072-110030- Tom Green- Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall 319 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy, cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ140-110030- Brown- Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek 319 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ054-110030- Nolan- Including the city of Sweetwater 319 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ169-110030- Kimble- Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt, Segovia, and Telegraph 319 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ154-110030- McCulloch- Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca 319 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ098-110030- Haskell- Including the cities of Irby and Haskell 319 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ099-110030- Throckmorton- Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson 319 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ049-110030- Fisher- Including the cities of Rotan and Roby 319 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ113-110030- Jones- Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby, Tuxedo, and Hamlin 319 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ114-110030- Shackelford- Including the city of Albany 319 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ128-110030- Callahan- Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird, and Cross Plains 319 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ064-110030- Sterling- Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City 319 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ065-110030- Coke- Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte, and Tennyson 319 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ066-110030- Runnels- Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena, Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey 319 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ139-110030- Coleman- Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss, and Trickham 319 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ071-110030- Irion- Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood 319 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ073-110030- Concho- Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake 319 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ155-110030- San Saba- Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville, and San Saba 319 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ076-110030- Crockett- Including the city of Ozona 319 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ077-110030- Schleicher- Including the city of Eldorado 319 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ168-110030- Menard- Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard 319 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ170-110030- Mason- Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville, Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter 319 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. North winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ078-110030- Sutton- Including the city of Sonora 319 AM CST Fri Feb 10 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. $$