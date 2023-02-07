TX San Angelo TX Zone Forecast for Monday, February 6, 2023

_____

133 FPUS54 KSJT 070948

ZFPSJT

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

348 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

TXZ127-071100-

Taylor-

Including the city of Abilene

348 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Breezy

and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling

into the lower 40s this afternoon. North winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ072-071100-

Tom Green-

Including the cities of Carlsbad, San Angelo, and Wall

348 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper

40s this afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ140-071100-

Brown-

Including the cities of Brownwood and Indian Creek

348 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Showers. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Temperature falling to around 50 this afternoon. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ054-071100-

Nolan-

Including the city of Sweetwater

348 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Breezy and

much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ169-071100-

Kimble-

Including the cities of Cleo, Junction, London, Roosevelt,

Segovia, and Telegraph

348 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy,

cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the

mid 50s this afternoon. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ154-071100-

McCulloch-

Including the cities of Brady, Fife, Lohn, Rochelle, and Voca

348 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower

50s this afternoon. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Much cooler with lows around 40. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ098-071100-

Haskell-

Including the cities of Irby and Haskell

348 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy and

much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ099-071100-

Throckmorton-

Including the cities of Throckmorton and Woodson

348 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Breezy and

much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ049-071100-

Fisher-

Including the cities of Rotan and Roby

348 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Breezy

and much cooler. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ113-071100-

Jones-

Including the cities of Stamford, Stith, Anson, Funston, Truby,

Tuxedo, and Hamlin

348 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy and

much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows

around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ114-071100-

Shackelford-

Including the city of Albany

348 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ128-071100-

Callahan-

Including the cities of Clyde, Eula, Dudley, Baird,

and Cross Plains

348 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Breezy and

much cooler with highs around 50. Temperature falling into the

mid 40s this afternoon. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ064-071100-

Sterling-

Including the cities of Broome and Sterling City

348 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Breezy

and much cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ065-071100-

Coke-

Including the cities of Robert Lee, Sanco, Silver, Bronte,

and Tennyson

348 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Breezy and

much cooler. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. North

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ066-071100-

Runnels-

Including the cities of Ballinger, Benoit, Hatchel, Rowena,

Crews, Winters, and Pumphrey

348 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Breezy and

much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into

the mid 40s this afternoon. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ139-071100-

Coleman-

Including the cities of Coleman, Echo, Fisk, Valera, Voss,

and Trickham

348 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Breezy and

much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into

the upper 40s this afternoon. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, cooler with lows

in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ071-071100-

Irion-

Including the cities of Barnhart, Arden, Mertzon, and Sherwood

348 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Much cooler

with highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with

lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ073-071100-

Concho-

Including the cities of Eden, Live Oak, and Lowake

348 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Much cooler

with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s

this afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ155-071100-

San Saba-

Including the cities of Chappel, Cherokee, Harkeyville,

and San Saba

348 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s this afternoon. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Breezy and much cooler with lows around 40. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows around 50. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ076-071100-

Crockett-

Including the city of Ozona

348 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Breezy, cooler

with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ077-071100-

Schleicher-

Including the city of Eldorado

348 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Much cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower

50s this afternoon. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Much cooler

with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ168-071100-

Menard-

Including the cities of Erna, Fort Mckavett, Hext, and Menard

348 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower

50s this afternoon. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north

15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with isolated thunderstorms after midnight.

Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ170-071100-

Mason-

Including the cities of Fredonia, Katemcy, Koockville,

Loyal Valley, Mason, Pontotoc, and Streeter

348 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s this afternoon. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. A slight chance of

showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Breezy and much cooler with lows around 40. North winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

TXZ078-071100-

Sutton-

Including the city of Sonora

348 AM CST Tue Feb 7 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Cooler

with highs around 60. Temperature falling into the mid 50s this

afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers with isolated thunderstorms

after midnight. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the upper

30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

