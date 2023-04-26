TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 25, 2023

272 FPUS54 KOUN 260701

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

201 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

TXZ086-261500-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

201 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ083-261500-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

201 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ084-261500-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

201 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then a

slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ087-261500-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

201 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Becoming partly sunny this afternoon. A chance of

thunderstorms. Showers, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ085-261500-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

201 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely this morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 15 mph, becoming northeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid

70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

increasing to north 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Breezy with lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ088-261500-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

201 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely. Showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely,

mainly in the evening. Lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ089-261500-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

201 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Showers with thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ090-261500-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

201 AM CDT Wed Apr 26 2023

.TODAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers. Breezy with lows around 50. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

