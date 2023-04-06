TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 5, 2023

444 FPUS54 KOUN 060801

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

301 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

TXZ086-061600-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

301 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ083-061600-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

301 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ084-061600-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

301 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ087-061600-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

301 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ085-061600-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

301 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ088-061600-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

301 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ089-061600-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

301 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ090-061600-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

301 AM CDT Thu Apr 6 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

