TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Monday, March 13, 2023

020 FPUS54 KOUN 140821

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

321 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

TXZ086-141600-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

321 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the morning. Windy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

20 to 25 mph, becoming west 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Windy and much cooler with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ083-141600-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

321 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely with a slight chance of

snow showers this morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of

rain showers this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy with

highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s in

the afternoon. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

TXZ084-141600-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

321 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows around 60. South

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs around

50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ087-141600-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

321 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows around 60. South

winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the

mid 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Windy and much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ085-141600-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

321 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Rain showers likely this morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing

to around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows around 60. South

winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 25 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

and thunderstorms in the evening. Windy and much cooler with lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs around

50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ088-141600-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

321 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows around 60. South

winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Windy and much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs around

50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

TXZ089-141600-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

321 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Windy and not as cool with lows

around 60. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the morning. Windy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 25 to

30 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Much cooler with highs around

50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ090-141600-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

321 AM CDT Tue Mar 14 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Breezy and not as cool with lows in

the upper 50s. South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in

the morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

20 to 25 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy. Much cooler with lows

in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 50.

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather