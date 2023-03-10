TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 9, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

201 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

201 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows around 50. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the morning.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

201 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the morning.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

201 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the morning.

Breezy and not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with

a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

201 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the morning.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

201 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the morning.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

201 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the morning.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

201 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of sprinkles in the morning.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 60. North

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

201 AM CST Fri Mar 10 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of sprinkles after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

