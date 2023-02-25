TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Friday, February 24, 2023

810 FPUS54 KOUN 250801

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

201 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

TXZ086-251600-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

201 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...A slight chance of freezing rain this morning. Cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy and not as cool with highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Very

windy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ083-251600-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

201 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain this

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Windy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Very windy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ084-251600-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

201 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...A slight chance of freezing rain this morning. Cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Windy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Very windy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ087-251600-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

201 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...A slight chance of freezing rain this morning. Cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy and not as cool

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Very windy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ085-251600-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

201 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...A slight chance of freezing rain this morning. Cloudy

with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy and not as cool with highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after

midnight. Very windy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ088-251600-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

201 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...A slight chance of freezing rain this morning. Cloudy

with a chance of rain showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy and not as cool with highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Very windy with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ089-251600-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

201 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...A slight chance of freezing rain this morning. Cloudy

with a chance of rain showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Windy and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Very

windy with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph

with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

TXZ090-251600-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

201 AM CST Sat Feb 25 2023

.TODAY...A slight chance of freezing rain this morning. Cloudy

with a chance of rain showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy and not as cool with highs

in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms

likely in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Very

windy with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 30 to 35 mph,

becoming west 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 55 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

