TX Norman OK Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 31, 2023

542 FPUS54 KOUN 010800

ZFPOUN

Zone Forecast Product for Oklahoma

National Weather Service Norman OK

200 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

TXZ086-011600-

Wichita-

Including the cities of Sheppard AFB and Wichita Falls

200 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Freezing rain with a slight chance of sleet. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an

inch. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Freezing

rain likely with a slight chance of sleet in the evening, then a

chance of freezing rain after midnight. Little or no snow and

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of a tenth to one quarter of

an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of freezing rain in the morning. A chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ083-011600-

Hardeman-

Including the city of Quanah

200 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain this morning.

Freezing rain, sleet and snow showers likely this afternoon.

Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up

to a tenth of an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of freezing rain, a slight chance

of snow showers and sleet. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

freezing rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ084-011600-

Foard-

Including the city of Crowell

200 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain with a slight chance

of sleet this morning. Freezing rain, sleet likely with a slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Little or no snow and

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming south. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Freezing

rain likely with a slight chance of sleet in the evening, then a

chance of freezing rain after midnight. Little or no snow and

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

freezing rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ087-011600-

Knox-

Including the cities of Munday and Knox City

200 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain with a slight chance

of sleet this morning. Freezing rain and sleet this afternoon.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of a tenth to

one quarter of an inch. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Freezing

rain likely with a slight chance of sleet in the evening, then a

chance of freezing rain after midnight. Little or no snow and

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of a tenth to one quarter of

an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

freezing rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Ice accumulation around

a trace. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ085-011600-

Wilbarger-

Including the city of Vernon

200 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of freezing rain with a slight chance

of sleet this morning. Freezing rain and sleet likely this

afternoon. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of

up to a tenth of an inch. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming east this morning, then becoming

southwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers and sleet.

Freezing rain likely, mainly in the evening. Little or no snow

and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of a tenth to one

quarter of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and

freezing rain in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ088-011600-

Baylor-

Including the city of Seymour

200 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Freezing rain likely with a slight chance of sleet this

morning. Freezing rain and sleet this afternoon. Little or no

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Freezing rain likely with a slight chance of

sleet in the evening, then a chance of freezing rain with a

slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow

and sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of a tenth to one

quarter of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of freezing rain in the morning. A chance of rain

showers. Ice accumulation around a trace. Not as cool with highs

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ089-011600-

Archer-

Including the cities of Archer City, Holliday, Lakeside City,

and Scotland

200 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Freezing rain likely with a slight chance of sleet this

morning. Freezing rain and sleet this afternoon. Little or no

sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an inch.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Freezing rain likely with a slight chance of

sleet in the evening, then a chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation of a

tenth to one quarter of an inch. Cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of freezing rain in the morning. A chance of rain

showers. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ090-011600-

Clay-

Including the city of Henrietta

200 AM CST Wed Feb 1 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Freezing rain with a slight chance of sleet. Little or

no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation around a tenth of an

inch. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of sleet. Freezing rain in

the evening, then a chance of freezing rain and rain showers

after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Ice accumulation

of a tenth to one quarter of an inch. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of freezing rain in the morning. A chance of rain

showers. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs around 40.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

