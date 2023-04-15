TX Midland/Odessa TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 15, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Midland/Odessa TX

1255 PM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

Ector-Midland-

Including the cities of Odessa and Midland

1255 PM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Gaines-Dawson-Andrews-Martin-

Including the cities of Seminole, Lamesa, Andrews, and Stanton

1255 PM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Not as cool with highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Borden-Scurry-Howard-Mitchell-

Including the cities of Gail, Snyder, Big Spring,

and Colorado City

1255 PM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper

50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Glasscock-Upton-Reagan-

Including the cities of Garden City, McCamey, Rankin,

and Big Lake

1255 PM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower

80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Loving-Winkler-Ward-Crane-

Including the cities of Mentone, Kermit, Monahans, and Crane

1255 PM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet-

Including the city of Guadalupe Mountains NP

1155 AM MDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 60. East winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains-

Including the cities of Guadalupe Mountains NP and Pine Springs

1255 PM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023 /1155 AM MDT Sat Apr 15 2023/

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy with highs around 70. East winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs around 80.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and very windy. Lows in the mid

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor-

Including the city of Van Horn

1255 PM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. East winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Eastern Culberson County-

1255 PM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and very windy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Reeves County Plains-

Including the city of Pecos

1255 PM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Pecos-

Including the city of Fort Stockton

1255 PM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. A slight

chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the

morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Terrell-

Including the cities of Dryden and Sanderson

1255 PM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Windy with lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Davis Mountains Foothills-

Including the city of Alpine

1255 PM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph, becoming south after midnight.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Davis Mountains-

Including the city of Fort Davis

1255 PM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 70s. East winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy with highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Marfa Plateau-

Including the city of Marfa

1255 PM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the upper 70s. East winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Chinati Mountains-

1255 PM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. East winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

Central Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Panther Junction,

and Marathon

1255 PM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 70s. East winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lower Brewster County-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP, Lajitas, and Castolon

1255 PM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to northeast

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a slight

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

Chisos Basin-

Including the cities of Big Bend NP and Chisos Basin

1255 PM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Presidio Valley-

Including the city of Presidio

1255 PM CDT Sat Apr 15 2023

.REST OF TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

