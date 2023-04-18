TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, April 19, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX 226 AM CDT Tue Apr 18 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots and seas 5 to 7 feet expected. * WHERE...Southern Bays and Coastal Waters of the Middle Texas Coast. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 5 AM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong to very strong winds and\/or increased seas will result in hazardous marine conditions especially for inexperienced mariners with smaller vessels. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather