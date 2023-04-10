TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 10, 2023

_____

MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT

Marine Weather Statement

National Weather Service Brownsville TX

434 PM CDT Mon Apr 10 2023

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER THE WATERS...

The areas affected include...

Coastal waters from Baffin Bay to Port Mansfield TX out 20 NM...

Coastal waters from Port Mansfield TX to the Rio Grande River out

20 NM...

Laguna Madre From 5 nm North Of Port Mansfield To Baffin Bay TX...

Laguna Madre From The Arroyo Colorado To 5 NM North Of Port

Mansfield TX...

Laguna Madre From the Port Of Brownsville to the Arroyo

Colorado...

At 434 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm, capable

of producing winds to around 30 knots. This thunderstorm was located

near Laguna Madre, moving east at 15 knots.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher

waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor

immediately until this storm passes.

waves, lightning strikes, and heavy downpours. Boaters should seek

safe harbor immediately until this storm passes.

LAT...LON 2673 9735 2658 9728 2669 9734 2665 9734

2662 9732 2664 9732 2658 9730 2657 9730

2657 9727 2681 9735 2685 9698 2634 9681

2634 9685 2629 9719 2633 9720 2629 9720

2628 9729 2647 9735

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather