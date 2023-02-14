TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 14, 2023

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Houston/Galveston TX

333 AM CST Tue Feb 14 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds near 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7

to 12 ft.

* WHERE...Waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel TX from

20 to 60 NM and Waters from High Island to Freeport TX from 20

to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Freeport to Matagorda Ship Channel

TX out 20 NM and Coastal waters from High Island to Freeport

TX out 20 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather